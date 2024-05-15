Growing to Truth
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
The Tragic Murder of Charlie Kirk
How can we preserve free speech in a culture of political violence?
Sep 20
•
Kiyah Willis
32
12
May 2024
Duh, Of Course Hamas Lied About Casualty Statistics
The UN revised their Gazan casualty statistics, claiming fewer women and children were killed than previously reported
May 15, 2024
•
Kiyah Willis
27
9
May 2023
Can transwomen be "mothers"?
And should they celebrate Mother's Day?
May 17, 2023
•
Kiyah Willis
13
7
November 2022
The Feminist to Nonbinary Pipeline
Why are so many heterosexual women identifying as nonbinary?
Nov 16, 2022
•
Kiyah Willis
48
3
October 2022
The Feminist Savior Complex
Does feminism really benefit all women?
Oct 10, 2022
•
Kiyah Willis
19
1
August 2022
The Top-Down Shift in Language
The English language is diverging into two dialects. Who determines which is correct?
Aug 12, 2022
•
Kiyah Willis
15
5
July 2022
The Silent Majority
Why are we so willing to be silent? And where can we find our voice?
Jul 2, 2022
•
Kiyah Willis
22
3
June 2022
My Story as a Gender Ideologist
How I went from a devout member of the church of gender ideology to a critical thinker
Jun 28, 2022
•
Kiyah Willis
226
59
© 2025 Kiyah Willis
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts