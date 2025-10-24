On October 14, 2025, Politico published an article that sent shockwaves through the Republican Party. The report revealed messages from a private Telegram chat that included several leaders of the Young Republicans. As the youth wing of the GOP, the national organization offers political training, networking opportunities, and a community for young members of the party.

According to the Politico report, the leaked messages show the group’s leaders making deeply disturbing remarks: calling black people “watermelon people” and “monkeys,” talking about sending their opponents to the “gas chamber,” and referring to rape as “epic” and slavery as “based.”

The expected response from Republican leaders should have been swift and decisive: an immediate public denunciation of those involved. After all, Republican Party representatives have long insisted that such ideas are not welcome within their ranks. Many have argued that accusations of racism, sexism, and inciting political violence are strawmen constructed by Democrats to discredit them. If that truly is the case, then a prompt and unequivocal condemnation would have been the clearest way to show that these kinds of ideas are not compatible with Republican values.

The Young Republican National Federation did take appropriate action by condemning the group chat. In a public statement, a spokesperson for the organization said its leadership was “appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article,” adding that “those involved must immediately resign from all positions within their state and local Young Republican organizations.”

However, several Republican leaders were quick to defend those who wrote the original messages. In an interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, Vice President J.D. Vance said, “The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke—telling a very offensive, stupid joke—is cause to ruin their lives.”

Let’s start by making one thing clear: These were not kids. The members of the Young Republicans are between the ages of 18 and 40, meaning none of them are minors. And the individuals in this chat weren’t new recruits or the youngest members; they were leaders in the organization, reportedly aged between 24 and 35. To dismiss their behavior as “a kid telling a stupid joke” is a rank trivialization.

But there’s also a bigger issue here. Even if, for argument’s sake, we assume the adults in this chat weren’t being serious, their comments are still completely inappropriate—especially for people in leadership positions of a political party. More importantly, there’s no evidence that these statements were just “jokes,” and there appears to be a growing number of people who genuinely believe these things.

Many prominent social media influencers have gained significant popularity over the past few years by spreading many of the same ideas expressed in this group chat. For example, Nick Fuentes, who is now the second most-watched streamer on Rumble, ranted on his podcast that he wants “revenge” against his opponents and “total Aryan victory,” and has called for “Catholic Taliban rule” in the United States. His rhetoric isn’t satire or provocation—it’s an open endorsement of theocracy and racial supremacy.

In light of the controversy surrounding the Young Republicans group chat and growing concern over the rise of white supremacist influence within the Republican Party, conservative political commentator Matt Walsh weighed in—not to condemn the original comments but to argue that Republicans should focus on “unity.” In a post on X, he wrote:

The Right doesn’t stick together. That’s our biggest problem by far. Conservatives are quick to denounce each other, jump on dogpiles, disavow, attack their allies. I said a few weeks ago that we all need to band together in the wake of Charlie’s death, and the answer I got back from a lot of people on the Right was basically, no. Well okay then, guys. We’ll just lose instead. The Left will keep up the united front and defend their guys no matter what, while we keep throwing each other to the wolves at every opportunity. Great plan.

Many people were surprised that Walsh seemed to be defending the harmful ideas in the group chat and asked what exactly he meant by “unity.” Were those who care about preserving the liberty-supporting values of the United States supposed to join forces with people like Fuentes simply to win elections? Walsh never responded to those questions directly. Instead, he vaguely pushed back by saying, “I’d rather win. Civilization is at stake.”

One has to wonder what, exactly, Walsh thinks civilization is built upon. If he believes it can be preserved by racist authoritarians, then he’s already conceded its foundations.

Vance also doubled down on his stance after receiving pushback by pointing to the text messages of Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Virginia attorney general. In that August 2022 exchange, which resurfaced during a recent campaign, Jones sent a string of threatening text messages about former Virginia GOP Speaker Todd Gilbert to GOP Delegate Carrie Coyner. At one point, he wrote: “Three people, two bullets—Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

He later told Coyner in a phone call that it would take Gilbert’s wife “holding their dying children in her arms” for gun policy to change and, in another conversation, Jones described Gilbert and his wife as “evil” and “breeding little fascists.”

Vance invoked these messages to argue that Jones’s remarks were “far worse than anything said in a college group chat,” adding, “and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl-clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”

I have been speaking out against the left for years, and I began by criticizing the rhetoric I had heard in college. At the time, I was surrounded by people wanting to “defund the police,” calling white people “oppressors,” arguing that “words are violence,” screaming “eat the rich,” and advocating for the legalized mutilation of “trans kids.” Whenever I shed light on those ideas, my comments were flooded with Democrats making the same argument Vance is making now—that the “kids” making those statements were just being “edgy” and that no one actually believed those ideas.

But look where we are now. The ideas that once seemed confined to college campuses and online discussions didn’t stay there. In just a few years, children began receiving gender transition hormones and surgeries; California opened a state office for slavery reparations; many major cities like Los Angeles, slashed police budgets (only for many to be increased later due to rising crime); a healthcare CEO was assassinated in broad daylight; and people are now being targeted and even killed for what’s deemed “violent speech.” The claim that online discourse is “just kids being edgy” didn’t hold true then, and it doesn’t hold true now.

One of the biggest political influencers online right now is Candace Owens, who has more than 7 million followers on X. In the past few weeks, she has made several social media posts and podcast episodes irresponsibly insinuating (without evidence) that Jewish donors and Israeli operatives conspired with people close to Charlie Kirk to assassinate him—a claim that has spread rapidly online.

This week, a 28-year-old man in Texas was arrested for sending death threats to several Jewish conservative commentators, accusing them of involvement in Kirk’s death. His X account—created only a month before his arrest—followed just three people, one of them Owens, and during that time he repeatedly accused pro-Israel influencers of being Israeli agents. He wasn’t “making jokes” or “being edgy”; he acted on his ideas and targeted individuals.

Republicans claim to be fighting to save civilization and Western values, but I question how many know what that means. The West was built on a foundation of reason, individualism, and liberty—the values that truly make America great. In the past Republicans have largely (although not perfectly) stood by defending these principles against attacks from the Democrats, but things have changed in recent years.

The truth is that neo-Nazi and “social justice” statists are not opposites at all—they’re manifestations of the same underlying ideas. Both reject the principles that make civilization possible. Although they offer different rationalizations to justify their beliefs, the result is the same: Both are enemies of the West. The real question has never been whether their ideas are dangerous but whether those with influence have the moral courage to reject them before they start influencing policy or dominating culture.

By refusing to speak out against bigoted and authoritarian language and ideas, Walsh and Vance are signaling that these ideas are acceptable, or at least tolerable, within the Republican party. Even if they don’t personally believe these ideas themselves, they’re implying that such rhetoric should be allowed to grow and spread within the party, and that Republicans should still feel unified with those who hold these beliefs.

This is one problem with so-called “big-tent” movements like the one Vance and Walsh are promoting. By prizing unity over principle, they tolerate destructive ideas, which then shape the direction of the movement itself.

Letting bad ideas thrive and failing to confront evil within the party is exactly what the Democrats did, as Walsh and Vance themselves have pointed out, and it has contributed to the decline of the West. Socialists and violent “social justice” activists were given a platform and allowed to become a mainstream part of the Democratic Party, and we can now see the consequences. Yet Walsh and Vance’s criticism of the Democrats rings hollow when they argue that, to defeat it, Republicans should follow the same path.

Allowing people like Fuentes and Owens to feel welcomed within the Republican Party sends a clear message about what the movement is willing to tolerate. When rhetoric like that found in the Young Republicans group chat goes unchallenged, it doesn’t just fade away—it spreads. The longer party leaders excuse or ignore it, the more those ideas gain legitimacy and influence—or passive tolerance, at the very least—among young conservatives. If Republicans continue to drift away from fighting to conserve the values that make America great and move toward simply trying to win elections under the name “Republican,” they will contribute to the same destruction of values they criticize on the left.

If Matt Walsh, J.D. Vance, and those who share their calls for “unity” truly want to save civilization, the solution isn’t to partner with authoritarians or white supremacists but to stand firm in building alliances with principled people who actually share pro-Western values. If instead they continue to align with those who promote bigotry and violence, then they aren’t saving civilization at all—they’re helping to destroy it.

And maybe that’s the goal. As Walsh doubled down on his stance, he posted to X,

“What annoys me is when people claim that I must denounce so-and-so or say such-and-such because it’s the ‘principled’ thing to do. They haven’t even considered the possibility that perhaps I have different principles than they do. Those might be your principles, but they aren’t mine. One of my most cherished principles is loyalty to family and friends. It might not be yours, but it is mine. So when you accuse me of not having principles, please make sure to stipulate that I don’t have your principles. And that is true. But I’m not you and you aren’t me. You might want to consider that on occasion.”

Therein lies the problem. When loyalty to a party replaces loyalty to truth, rational principle is lost—and civilization, the very thing Republicans claim to protect, begins to fall apart. Republicans often speak of their commitment to higher moral standards and greater respect for rights than the Democrats, but to claim the moral high ground, one must live by those standards consistently. Morality isn’t a burden to be set aside when it’s inconvenient; it’s the very foundation of the values they claim to be fighting for. Amorality isn’t a strategy for supporting virtue; it’s a betrayal of it. Republicans cannot save what they refuse to defend. To stand for what is right only when it serves a short-term political goal not only exposes a lack of integrity—it is compromising with evil. And to compromise with evil for the illusion of victory is not to win, but to surrender.