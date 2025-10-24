Growing to Truth

Growing to Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Larimore's avatar
Laura Larimore
Oct 24

Excellent article. I think we're stuck in the 'what-about-ism' mindset, and it makes me very uncomfortable. You can always find someone who is 'worse' than you, but, we MUST hold ourselves up to our BEST selves, not just better than the others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Selfish John's avatar
Selfish John
Oct 25

Irrationalists are intellectually passive, cowardly, or dishonest people—but the path to passivity, cowardice, or dishonesty is always paved by a willing victim who refuses to bear the burden of consistency and ownership. You are that victim: your evasion is the boundary of dogma, your group is the symbol of your own "us" and "them." You will help evil come to power by your evasion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kiyah Willis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture