On September 17, 2025, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be suspended indefinitely after more than two decades on the air. The decision came in response to comments Jimmy Kimmel made on his show about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, where he strongly implied that the shooter was aligned with the MAGA movement. On air, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” However, while the investigation into the shooter’s motives is ongoing, current evidence does not suggest that the shooter sympathized with Kirk, who was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

Although Jimmy Kimmel Live! is primarily a comedy show, Kimmel often discusses current events and therefore carries a moral responsibility to provide accurate information. After making these false claims, Kimmel, understandably, faced significant backlash. It is possible he was misinformed about the situation; many people on the social media platform Bluesky and in left-leaning circles have been theorizing that the shooter was a Trump supporter. For example, Representative David Min tweeted after the shooting, “Now that the Charlie Kirk assassin has been identified as MAGA, I’m sure Donald Trump, Elon Musk and all the insane GOP politicians who called for retribution against the ‘RADICAL LEFT’ will now shift their focus to stopping the toxic violence of the RADICAL RIGHT.”

However, conservative influencers, such as Megan Kelly and Matt Walsh, accused him of intentionally lying about the situation to stir political tension in an already volatile time. Megan Kelly stated on Twitter, “This was an intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl most suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience.” In addition, Matt Walsh posted, “Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie’s assassination and used the opportunity to defame Charlie’s own friends and allies. He deserves to be fired for it. These are the repercussions that conservatives have been experiencing for years for infractions not nearly as egregious. Good riddance, Kimmel, you disgusting scumbag.”

A few days after Kimmel made his remarks, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr went on The Benny Show and also accused Kimmel of lying to his audience. He followed this by saying:

“What people don’t understand is that the broadcasters, and you’ve gotten this right, are entirely different than people that use other forms of communication. They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest… But frankly, when you see stuff like this, I mean, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action frankly on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

He later added, “There’s calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this and again, the FCC is going to have remedies that we could look at.”

A few hours after these indirect threats to suspend ABC’s affiliates’ broadcasting licenses, ABC and their broadcasting affiliates announced that Kimmel’s show would be cancelled “indefinitely.” Andrew Alford, President of ABC affiliate Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said:

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located… Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

To say the reactions to this situation were polarizing would be an understatement. On one hand, many people criticized ABC and portrayed Jimmy Kimmel as a martyr for free speech. Former president Barack Obama tweeted in response to the suspension of Kimmel’s show, “This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it.”

As a result, investors collapsed Disney’s stock price due to a wave of people canceling their Disney+ subscriptions, protestors marched outside their Burbank headquarters, and a man who was possibly motivated by the suspension drove by an ABC office in Sacramento and shot at the building.

On the other hand, many praised the FCC for its remarks, claiming that Kimmel deserved the threat because he had spread misinformation. In a post that got 30,000 likes, one Twitter user said , “Kimmel explicitly lied. That’s it. He’s been making Trump jokes for years. What got him canned was lying about a crime. That’s a violation of the broadcast license the FCC issues. He could have said it on YouTube. You can’t say it on public airwaves.”

Others dismissed the involvement of the FCC, arguing that ABC is simply a private company exercising its right to only promote ideas they support; one tweet from influencer Benny Johnson reads, “ABC is a private company. They can do what they want. ABC is just trying to protect their viewers from harm. If you don’t like it, build your own ABC. Freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.”

While many rightly pointed out that companies have the right to suspend or fire employees over controversial statements, they also compared Kimmel’s situation to past cases involving public figures such as Tucker Carlson, Gina Carano, and Rosanne Barr—who were removed from broadcasting after public backlash, not under the threat of government intervention.

On September 22, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would resume broadcasting after Kimmel reached an agreement with the network. Some are taking this as a sign that everything is resolved—no harm, no foul. One Twitter user argued, “So since ABC/Disney is bringing back Kimmel, I guess the whole thing about the FCC suppressing free speech and Trump having a ‘grip over media’ was just a psy-op, a bit of left-wing propaganda, and not actually true at all.” But that view overlooks the dangerous precedent set by the FCC’s involvement. Regardless of ABC’s decision to bring the show back, the damage has already been done.

What Jimmy Kimmel said was both false and irresponsible. ABC should have either canceled his show or, at the very least, issued a public correction if they didn’t want to lose viewers who value accurate reporting. That said, Kimmel isn’t particularly popular nowadays and isn’t known for being particularly effective at his job. His declining ratings speak for themselves. If he had been fired for simply tarnishing the reputation of his network, the same way Tucker Carlson or Roseanne Barr were, I wouldn’t be writing this article.

The real issue here, and what sets this apart from the other examples he’s being compared to, is the government’s involvement. In this case, the FCC threatened a private company and interfered with its right to free expression. By warning that it could revoke the broadcast licenses of stations that continued to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! simply because they didn’t like something Kimmel said, the government crossed a constitutional line. That kind of pressure is a clear-cut First Amendment violation.

Some people don’t see why this is a free speech issue. They argue that since the FCC is a government agency with the legal authority to grant and revoke broadcast licenses, its actions must be justified. And because the FCC didn’t directly force ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel or press criminal charges, they ask: What’s the problem?

But this view fundamentally misunderstands the First Amendment. The First Amendment protects our rights to express thoughts, communicate ideas, and even be wrong about a situation without fear of threats or punishment from the government. The FCC didn’t need to fire Kimmel directly. By threatening to revoke licenses from stations that continued to air his show, it used its power to pressure a private company. That’s government coercion, and it’s unconstitutional.

The FCC’s actions may be legal, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t violate both ABC and Kimmel’s rights. In fact, the very idea that a government agency can decide who gets access to the airwaves violates the First Amendment. Those of us who genuinely recognize the right to speak freely without government interference believe that the FCC should not exist at all. You shouldn’t need a license, or any permission from the government, to speak your mind. No government agency should have the power to silence someone for saying something they don’t like, even if that statement is incorrect.

People make mistakes—it’s part of being human. And in a free society, we need the space to get things wrong without fear of legal punishment. That’s how we learn, grow, and evolve. Free speech makes that possible. When someone shares an idea that’s misguided or incorrect, the solution isn’t censorship—it’s open dialogue, where better arguments can rise to the top. But when the government suppresses certain viewpoints, it does so based on the biases of the small number of people with political power. That doesn’t just silence individuals—it mandates a state-approved version of reality and limits the open exchange of ideas. Without that exchange, a society loses its ability to reason, challenge, and ultimately progress.

All that being said, since the FCC exists and the government currently controls who can broadcast, the next best practical step to protect the First Amendment would be to set a very high standard for revoking broadcasting licenses—limiting it to rights-violating criminal offenses, such as defamation, credible death threats, fraud, etc. Right now, that bar is far too low.

The FCC can revoke anyone’s broadcasting license under the vague claim of protecting the “public interest,” but a unified public interest doesn’t exist. Everyone has different opinions about what should be on TV and whose ideas are valuable. The government cannot regulate broadcasting in a way that satisfies everyone; it can only favor some at the expense of others. The “public interest” clause grants the current administration the power to silence any voices with which they disagree.

What I find most disappointing about this entire conversation is that many of the people defending the FCC’s actions are self-proclaimed “conservatives.” Historically, the Republican Party has positioned itself as a champion of free speech. After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, many conservatives rallied in defense of the principle that people should be able to speak their minds without fear of violence. They were also highly vocal during the Biden administration’s attempts to pressure news outlets and social media platforms over COVID-19 “misinformation,” properly calling it government overreach. But now, with a Republican administration threatening to revoke broadcast licenses over alleged misinformation, many of those same voices seem unbothered.

At some point, we have to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the Republican Party, especially under this administration, is moving further away from the very principles it once championed. If they’re not conserving the Constitution and the core values America was built on, then what exactly are “conservatives” conserving?

The Republican party is no longer a truly conservative movement. Currently, it is driven by a desire to get revenge on past Democrat administrations by “owning the left” instead of being motivated by any real commitment to their past principles. So, not only are the “conservatives” failing to conserve, they are directly opposing what they once represented.

Many people appear fully aware of the hypocrisy—and some openly admit it. Their usual defense is, “Well, the Democrats did it first.” They cite Biden’s pressure on Meta to remove Facebook posts and use that to justify the Trump administration’s enforcement of similar unconstitutional “misinformation” policies. For example, Vice President JD Vance tweeted in response to Kimmel’s suspension, “Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t funny, his ratings were in the toilet, and his advertisers were revolting. Also the bellyaching from the left over ‘free speech’ after the Biden years fools precisely no one.”

The truth is, government threats to silence people have never been acceptable—no matter who’s in power. Two things can be (and are) true at the same time: What the Biden administration did to silence social media outlets during the 2020 pandemic was wrong, and what the Trump administration is doing now to coerce broadcasters is wrong.

What we as a society must do to prevent this cycle of government overreach is to stand firm and insist this must stop—every single time. If we don’t hold this line consistently, then we don’t truly believe in free speech. The power we hand to one administration doesn’t disappear—it carries over to the next. Some might cheer when their enemies are silenced today, but one day that same power can and will be used to silence them. And when that happens, when free speech is no longer an American value and the government holds the power to silence whoever they want, it will be on all of us for giving it away so easily in the first place.

